Illegal migrants with murder, child sex convictions arrested at border

Border Patrol agents arrested several illegal migrants with serious criminal convictions over the weekend, including a migrant with a murder conviction and six who are felony child sex offenders.

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Chief Jason Owens posted on X Monday that agents in Ysleta and Fort Hancock in Texas arrested "two dangerous criminals."

One of the migrants had a conviction for homicide while the other had convictions for manslaughter, shooting with intent to kill, and robbery.

Owens posted pictures of the two men who are heavily tattooed.

It is unclear where they are from, although one of the migrants, who is a skinhead, has a tattoo reading "Mexican" on the back of his left arm.

In another post on X on Monday, Owens wrote that USBP agents along the southwestern border apprehended six migrants with felony sex convictions.

Owens wrote that their criminal histories include statutory rape of a minor, aggravated sex assault of a child, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, as well as abusive sexual conduct.

Owens did not say where the sex criminals were from but posted a photo of at least two of them being arrested.

The apprehensions followed other significant arrests at the border last week.

Owens announced that a man wanted for homicide was caught along with a migrant who is a convicted pedophile. Owens also said that more than 160 illegal immigrants with gang affiliations have been so far this year.

"These gangs (Paisas, MS-13, etc.) are involved w/murder, extortion, narcotics, weapons/human trafficking & prostitution," Owens wrote on X.

"This is a threat to our safety and why we need agents patrolling the border."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is facing a second impeachment vote Tuesday over his handling of the border.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) report for fiscal 2023 shows that the number of illegal immigrants on the non-detained docket has soared from 3.7 million in FY 2021 to nearly 4.8 million in FY 2022 to nearly 6.2 million in FY 2023.