Texas man shoots attempted carjacker who jumped at gas station pump

A Texas man shot another person who tried to steal his car at a gas station north of San Antonio on Tuesday.

The attempted carjacking happened just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday at a QT gas station while the victim was pumping gas into his car, according to WOAI.

While the suspect was attempting to steal the car, the victim took out a gun and shot him several times, according to the report.

Shots were fired after the suspect attempted to put the car into reverse.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he's in critical condition, according to the report.

The incident is currently under investigation by the San Antonio Police Department.