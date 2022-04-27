Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Texas man shoots attempted carjacker who jumped at gas station pump

San Antonio attempted carjacking suspect was shot several times

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes
A Texas man shot another person who tried to steal his car at a gas station north of San Antonio on Tuesday.

The attempted carjacking happened just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday at a QT gas station while the victim was pumping gas into his car, according to WOAI.

AUSTIN MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY MURDERED HIS WIFE AND 14-YEAR-OLD STEPSON CALLED 911 ON HIMSELF: WARRANT

The attempted carjacking happened just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday at a QT gas station while the victim was pumping gas into his car, according to WOAI.

While the suspect was attempting to steal the car, the victim took out a gun and shot him several times, according to the report.

Shots were fired after the suspect attempted to put the car into reverse.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he's in critical condition, according to the report.

The incident is currently under investigation by the San Antonio Police Department.

