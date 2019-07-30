Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas man found dead, woman's body in freezer after apparent murder-suicide: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Texas man was found early Monday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman was found in the freezer at the home after what is believed to have been a murder-suicide, police said.

Police responded to an Arlington home around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Edward Leon Rogers Jr., 66, was found dead early Monday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. 

Edward Leon Rogers Jr., 66, was found dead early Monday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers the two dead people.

The man was identified as 66-year-old Edward Leon Rogers Jr. The woman, who was identified as Alyssa Marie Mejia Rogers, is believed to have been the man's wife. The cause of her death has not been released.

