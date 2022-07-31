Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas man dies after girlfriend stabbed him to death at apartment: police

Texas police said the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Texas man is dead after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him on Thursday night at an apartment complex in Houston.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment in the 1300 block of Redford Street, according to FOX 26.

Police say that the couple were at a friend's apartment to help with moving when the stabbing happened.

The woman stabbed her boyfriend once in the chest, according to police.

A witness said that the couple was in an argument when the incident happened. When the witness walked into the room where the argument was happening, the woman could be seen holding the wound, according to police.

A Texas man is dead after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him on Thursday night at an apartment complex in Houston. (Google Maps)

The woman allegedly fled from the scene, according to the article.

After the man was taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.

