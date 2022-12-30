Texas man convicted of murdering girlfriend captured after nearly year-long manhunt

A Texas man, convicted of killing his girlfriend and has been on the run for almost a year, has been found and is back in custody.

"On Thursday December 29, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm Matthew Edgar was apprehended and taken into custody by the US Marshall Service," the Sabine County Texas Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday night.

"He was immediately taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing by the court."

Edgar, who was convicted of murder in the 2020 killing of his 19-year-old girlfriend Livye Lewis but fled before the guilty verdict was read in court, was reportedly apprehended while smoking a cigarette and sitting on the back porch of a house not far from his mother’s house near Hemphill, Texas, KJAS Radio reported .

MOAB MURDERS: UTAH SUSPECT'S 'SIGNIFICANT OTHER' KNEW ABOUT SLAYINGS FOR MONTHS AND KEPT QUIET, POLICE REVEAL

Edgar, 26, was last seen in January when he left the Sabine County Courthouse on a $50,000 bond during the trial when he was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Edgar had allegedly threatened to hurt himself and his family before he disappeared. Many feared that Edgar had either committed suicide or fled to Mexico over the past year.

IDAHO MURDERS: KING ROAD CRIME SCENE TO BE CLEANED STARTING FRIDAY, THEN TURNED OVER TO PROPERTY COMPANY

The sheriff’s office received "a number of" reported sightings in the hours and days following Edgar’s disappearance. Deputies investigated various leads but had been unsuccessful in tracking him down over the course of the year.

In August, Edgar was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives list.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We got one off the Texas Most Wanted list," Sheriff Thomas Maddox told KFDM/Fox 4 .

Maddox suggested that Edgar will not remain in Sabine County for long and will be moved to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after a hearing.