Texas
Published

Texas man who blamed elderly neighbor's killing on 'Lucifer' charged with murder

An Austin, Texas, man is accused of killing his 81-year-old neighbor

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A Texas man accused of murdering his elderly neighbor last week reportedly told police that he blacked out and "Lucifer" actually killed the victim. 

Tamorian Moore, 23, was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree murder after police found 81-year-old Leonard Foster's body in his home. 

Someone called 911 on Saturday afternoon and said they went to check on Foster, but he wasn't home and his car was gone. The caller added that they saw Moore driving around in Foster's vehicle and carrying garbage bags out of his home. 

Tamorian Moore, 23, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his elderly neighbor. 

Tamorian Moore, 23, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his elderly neighbor.  (Austin Police Department)

Officers arrived at the home and apprehended Moore then found Foster dead in Moore's home. 

Moore told police while being questioned that he thought Foster was trying to seduce him and "Lucifer" killed him, adding that he blacked out, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 7 Austin. 

A medical examiner determined that Foster died from blunt force trauma and had cuts on his body. 

Moore is being held at the Travis County Jail on a $1 million bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest