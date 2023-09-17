Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas man allegedly assaulted disabled person, threatened to kill deputies

Jeremy Gilmore, 43, is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer, injury to disabled and assault

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16

A Texas man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two people and threatening to kill deputies in Harris County, according to officials.

Jeremy Gilmore, 43, is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer, injury to disabled and assault.

Harris County constable Mark Herman said deputies responded to the 10500 block of Willow Park View after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Jeremy Gilmore

Jeremy Gilmore, 43, is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer, injury to disabled and assault. (Harris County Constable Mark Herman, Precinct 4)

Deputies arrived at the scene and found that Gilmore allegedly physically assaulted a disabled person and a woman during a verbal altercation.

As deputies attempted to detain Gilmore, he physically resisted by kicking, pushing and spitting at deputies, officials said.

Constable Mark Herman's Office

As deputies attempted to detain Gilmore, he physically resisted by kicking, pushing and spitting at deputies. (Harris County Constable Mark Herman, Precinct 4)

The suspect was eventually taken into custody after the brief struggle before he then threatened to kill the responding deputies.

Gilmore was booked in Harris County Jail on a $100,000 bond.