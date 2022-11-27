Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas kite surfer rescued while clinging to wooden debris off Gulf Coast

The man was stranded in the water without a life jacket near Galveston, Texas

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A kite surfer was rescued off the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday afternoon after he got stranded without a life jacket, according to the Coast Guard

Someone called 911 shortly after noon to report a man holding on to a piece of wood in the water near Galveston Bay

The man was clinging to wooden debris off the Texas Gulf Coast. 

The man was clinging to wooden debris off the Texas Gulf Coast.  (U.S. Coast Guard District 8)

Two Coast Guard rescue vessels were dispatched to save the man, who floating near Galveston Bay without a life jacket. 

Two Coast Guard rescue vessels were dispatched to save the man, who floating near Galveston Bay without a life jacket.  (U.S. Coast Guard District 8)

Two Coast Guard rescue boats were dispatched to the scene and pulled the man out of the water before transporting him to fire department personnel for treatment. 

"Everyone should utilize a life jacket regardless of the activities you have planned on the water," Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeff Wideman said in a statement. 

"Life jackets provide flotation and high visibility, making it easier for search and rescue crews to locate you in the water."

No one was injured during the incident. 

No one was injured during the incident.  (U.S. Coast Guard District 8)

Pictures released by the Coast Guard show the man aboard the rescue vessel with his kite surfing equipment. No one was injured. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest