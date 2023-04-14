Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Texas home swarmed by 'millions' of bees, trapping occupants, injuring 6 people, including firefighters

Grandview firefighters said there appeared to be 'millions' of aggressive bees inside the home

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Colony of at least 100,000 bees extracted from Georgia home Video

Colony of at least 100,000 bees extracted from Georgia home

Video shows the extraction of more than 100,000 bees from home in Georgia

A North Texas home was swarmed with "millions" of bees, trapping two occupants and injuring at least six people.

Grandview Fire Department received a call Tuesday about an aggressive bee attack in a Grandview house.

"Arriving crews were met with (what appeared to be millions) very aggressive bees," the Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Two residents were attacked by the bees, while two others were trapped in the house because of the swarms.

ORANGE LADYBUGS AND THE SPIRITUAL MEANING BEHIND THE INSECT: WHAT TO KNOW

Two Grandville residents were attacked by the bees, while two others were trapped in the house because of the swarms.

Two Grandville residents were attacked by the bees, while two others were trapped in the house because of the swarms. (Grandview Fire Department via Facebook)

Firefighters used foam to placate the bees and remove everyone from the Johnson County house before a beekeeper arrived. Four firefighters were injured by the swarms, but had no severe reactions.

One victim was airlifted to a hospital, while another was sent in an ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

MASSACHUSETTS WOMAN UNLEASHED SWARM OF BEES ON DEPUTIES SERVING EVICTION NOTICE, POLICE SAY

Pictures show the inside of the wall covered in dozens of honeycombs.

Pictures show the inside of the wall covered in dozens of honeycombs. (Grandview Fire Department via Facebook)

Pictures show the inside of the house's wall covered in an enormous amount of honeycombs.

"It’s that time of year folks, BEE aware and stay safe!" the Facebook post concluded, adding that it was too chaotic to snap pictures of the attacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bees damaged the exterior of the Grandview, Texas, home.

The bees damaged the exterior of the Grandview, Texas, home. (Grandview Fire Department via Facebook)

Fox News Digital reached out to Grandview Fire Department for a statement, but did not receive a response.