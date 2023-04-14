Texas home swarmed by 'millions' of bees, trapping occupants, injuring 6 people, including firefighters

A North Texas home was swarmed with "millions" of bees, trapping two occupants and injuring at least six people.

Grandview Fire Department received a call Tuesday about an aggressive bee attack in a Grandview house.

"Arriving crews were met with (what appeared to be millions) very aggressive bees," the Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Two residents were attacked by the bees, while two others were trapped in the house because of the swarms.

Firefighters used foam to placate the bees and remove everyone from the Johnson County house before a beekeeper arrived. Four firefighters were injured by the swarms, but had no severe reactions.

One victim was airlifted to a hospital, while another was sent in an ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

Pictures show the inside of the house's wall covered in an enormous amount of honeycombs.

"It’s that time of year folks, BEE aware and stay safe!" the Facebook post concluded, adding that it was too chaotic to snap pictures of the attacks.

Fox News Digital reached out to Grandview Fire Department for a statement, but did not receive a response.