Massachusetts woman unleashed swarm of bees on deputies serving eviction notice, police say

The woman reportedly arrived outside the home in an SUV towing a trailer carrying bee hives

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Massachusetts woman is accused of unleashing a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies who were trying to service an eviction notice. 

The chaotic situation unfolded Oct. 12 when Hampden County Sheriff's Department deputies serving the notice were met with protesters outside the home in Longmeadow, Mass. 

This booking photo provided Hampden County Sheriff's Department shows Rorie S. Woods, 55, of Hadley, Mass., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Western Massachusetts Regional Women's Correctional Center, in Chicopee, Mass.

This booking photo provided Hampden County Sheriff's Department shows Rorie S. Woods, 55, of Hadley, Mass., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Western Massachusetts Regional Women's Correctional Center, in Chicopee, Mass. (Hampden County Sheriff's Department via AP)

An official department report said 55-year-old Rorie S. Woods, who lives in Hadley, arrived in an SUV towing a trailer carrying bee hives

Rorie S. Woods, 55, of Hadley, Mass., left, and a Hampden County Sheriff's Department officer, right, vie for control of containers of bees, in Longmeadow, Mass., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. 

Rorie S. Woods, 55, of Hadley, Mass., left, and a Hampden County Sheriff's Department officer, right, vie for control of containers of bees, in Longmeadow, Mass., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.  (Robert Rizzuto/Hampden County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Woods, who put on a beekeeper's suit to protect herself, started "shaking" the hives and broke the cover off one, causing hundreds of bees to swarm out and initially sting one deputy, according to the report.

Woods was eventually arrested but not before several more sheriff's department employees were stung, including three who are allergic to bees, the report said.

When Woods was told that several officers were allergic to bees, she said "Oh, you're allergic? Good," according to the report.

Rorie S. Woods, 55, of Hadley, Mass., center, wears a beekeeping suit while taken into custody by Hampden County Sheriff's Department officers, in Longmeadow, Mass., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. 

Rorie S. Woods, 55, of Hadley, Mass., center, wears a beekeeping suit while taken into custody by Hampden County Sheriff's Department officers, in Longmeadow, Mass., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.  (Robert Rizzuto/Hampden County Sheriff's Department via AP)

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Oct. 12 in Springfield District Court and was released without bail, Masslive.com reported on Wednesday. 

Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a voicemail left by Fox News Digital. 

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said Woods could have faced more serious charges if anything worse had happened to those stung.

"We had one staff member go the hospital, and, luckily, he was all right," Cocchi said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

