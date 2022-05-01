Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: reports

The homeowner is not facing any charges at this time

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A potential armed robbery at a home in Canton, Texas last week was cut short after its owner shot and killed the intruder, according to local reports. 

Canton police officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home just after midnight on April 23, KLTV reported. 

A customer shops for a pistol at a sporting goods store.

A customer shops for a pistol at a sporting goods store. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Responding officers found Erik J. Hicks, 51, with multiple gunshot wounds. Hick was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

ALABAMA POLICE SEEKING MASKED WOMAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA STEALING LAWNMOWER WITH CRIMSON TIDE YARD SIGN

An investigation between the Canton Police Department and the Texas Rangers determined that Hicks had allegedly forced his way into the residence while armed and confronted the owner. 

The homeowner went for his own gun and fired at Hick multiple times, killing him, KLTV reported

The homeowner, as of Sunday, is not facing any charges. The case will be referred to a Van Zandt County grand jury for review at the conclusion of the investigation, The Morning Telegraph reported

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Canton police officer who could provide updates on the case was not available Sunday. 

Canton is about 60 miles east of Dallas.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  