Texas homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: reports

A potential armed robbery at a home in Canton, Texas last week was cut short after its owner shot and killed the intruder, according to local reports.

Canton police officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home just after midnight on April 23, KLTV reported.

Responding officers found Erik J. Hicks, 51, with multiple gunshot wounds. Hick was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An investigation between the Canton Police Department and the Texas Rangers determined that Hicks had allegedly forced his way into the residence while armed and confronted the owner.

The homeowner went for his own gun and fired at Hick multiple times, killing him, KLTV reported.

The homeowner, as of Sunday, is not facing any charges. The case will be referred to a Van Zandt County grand jury for review at the conclusion of the investigation, The Morning Telegraph reported.

A Canton police officer who could provide updates on the case was not available Sunday.

Canton is about 60 miles east of Dallas.