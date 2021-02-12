Expand / Collapse search
Published

Texas to get heavy snow as US temperatures continue plunging

Dallas could see plowable snow and blizzard conditions

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

The weather pattern over the next few days will bring wintry weather to most of the country, including Texas, where heavy snow, blizzard conditions and the coldest air in decades are about to spread across the Southern Plains. 

The Arctic airmass that has crashed southward will bring wind chills down to -40 to -55 degrees for the Northern Plains.   

The national forecast for Friday, Feb. 12. (Fox News)

Those dangerous wind chills will extend as far south as Oklahoma, where it is forecast to feel as cold as -10 degrees Saturday. 

Winter weather advisories in effect. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, the storm track bringing several winter systems across the country will dip into the Southern Plains, across the Mississippi Valley and bring the heaviest snow they’ve had in decades.  

Dallas could see plowable snow and blizzard conditions this weekend. 

Expected precipitation totals through Monday. (Fox News)

South of the Arctic front, showers and thunderstorms will be possible with some of those potentially turning severe.  

Expected radar conditions for Sunday. (Fox News)

On Saturday, a surge of moisture that travels through freezing temperatures will once again be a focus for freezing rain and ice for parts of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys. 

