Texas, Great Lakes to experience severe weather

Florida faces the risk of thunderstorms

By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Tuesday from the Great Lakes down into Texas.

The Great Lakes, Texas and Florida will see the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms

The Great Lakes, Texas and Florida will see the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms (Credit: Fox News)

Florida will also see the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms.  

Rain forecast through Thursday in the Plains

Rain forecast through Thursday in the Plains (Credit: Fox News)

Portions of the Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley could see flooding over the next few days as a stalled front lingers midweek. 

East Coast potential record high temperatures

East Coast potential record high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

The Northeast will feel summertime heat before the cold front moves in on Wednesday. 

Tropical Storm Agatha 

Tropical Storm Agatha  (Credit: Fox News)

What’s left of Tropical Storm Agatha could redevelop this week in the Gulf of Mexico as the first official day of hurricane season for the Atlantic arrives tomorrow.

