Texas, Great Lakes to experience severe weather

Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Tuesday from the Great Lakes down into Texas.

Florida will also see the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Portions of the Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley could see flooding over the next few days as a stalled front lingers midweek.

The Northeast will feel summertime heat before the cold front moves in on Wednesday.

What’s left of Tropical Storm Agatha could redevelop this week in the Gulf of Mexico as the first official day of hurricane season for the Atlantic arrives tomorrow.