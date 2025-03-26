Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Texas

Texas grand jury indicts man who allegedly murdered mother of 9

Sergio Mendez was indicted by a Texas grand jury for allegedly killing 33-year-old Janette Escamilla Jaramillo in 2016

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Texas Democrat hit for 'trashy' attack on Gov. Abbott Video

Texas Democrat hit for 'trashy' attack on Gov. Abbott

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss Rep. Jasmine Crockett's, D-Texas, recent attacks on Gov. Greg Abbott, seemingly mocking his disability.

A Webb County, Texas grand jury has indicted a man nearly a decade after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault the mother of nine children and killed her as she was walking home from work.

Using advanced forensic methods, investigators with the Texas Rangers and Laredo Police Department identified 42-year-old Sergio Mendez as the culprit who allegedly killed 33-year-old Janette Escamilla Jaramillo of Laredo, Texas, in 2016.

The Texas Rangers said in a press release that on May 18, 2016, Jaramillo left work to go home at about midnight, though she never made it to her destination.

Jaramillo’s body was discovered under a skate ramp just after daybreak at Seven Flags Park, by employees of the Laredo Parks and Recreation Department.

DNA LINKS CALIFORNIA MAN TO 1979 COLD CASE MURDER, YEARS AFTER PASSING LIE DETECTOR

Janette Escamilla Jaramillo

Sergio Mendez was indicted earlier this month for allegedly murdering Janette Escamilla Jaramillo on May 18, 2016. (Texas Rangers)

Seven Flags Park is located just blocks from where Jaramillo lived, according to law enforcement officials.

Investigators learned that the victim had been brutally strangled after an attempted sexual assault.

During the investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance video footage showing Jaramillo walking with an unidentified person about 30 minutes after she was seen leaving her job.

DNA SAMPLE TIES ELDERLY MAN TO 40-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE MURDER OF TEXAS WOMAN

Sergio Mendez Mugshot

Sergio Mendez was indicted earlier this month for allegedly murdering Janette Escamilla Jaramillo on May 18, 2016. (Texas Rangers)

Police described the suspect as tall with short, cropped hair and wearing a trash bag, though that was likely because it was raining that night.

At the time, though, there was not enough evidence to arrest a suspect in Jaramillo’s case.

But in 2021, investigators were able to obtain funding from the Department of Justice (DOJ) after the case was identified as being eligible for the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) program.

WOMAN’S ACCUSED KILLER ARRESTED DECADES AFTER HE REPORTED HER MISSING, ABANDONED CAR FOUND AT AIRPORT

A pipette drops DNA into a blue vial

Pipette placing sample into vial for extracting DNA evidence in forensic lab.  (Andrew Brookes via Getty Images)

The funding allows agencies across the U.S. to further investigate unsolved sexual assaults and sexually-related homicides.

Investigators used the funds to conduct advanced DNA testing, which ultimately identified Mendez as a suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On March 12, a grand jury indicted Mendez. He is currently in custody and serving a 10-year prison sentence in Edinburg, Texas, for an unrelated crime.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.