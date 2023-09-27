Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas family repeatedly attacked by out-of-control pig: 'Prisoners in their own home'

Wendy Goldstein says the pig's owner threatened to shoot her parents if they harmed the animal

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Texas family repeatedly attacked by out-of-control pig: 'Prisoners in their own home'

An out-of-control pig reportedly attacked a Texas family Monday and Tuesday. Kingsland resident Wendy Goldstein said the animal kept coming back and even entered her home. (Source: KTBC)

A Texas family says that they were terrorized by a "very large" pig this week — and it kept coming back.

Kingsland resident Wendy Goldstein told FOX 7 Austin that a black-and-white spotted pig attacked her parents and daughter Monday. The animal — which Goldstein estimated weighed 300 pounds — had somehow entered the house.

"My grandma's being attacked by a random pig," a child said in a 911 call during the incident. "Now my grandpa's being attacked."

The Texas mom explained the pig was foaming at the mouth and had barreled inside the house after attacking her daughter outside. 

Family's damaged outside property

The family says the pig was foaming at the mouth and had barreled inside their Texas home. (FOX 7 Austin)

"My mom tried to lay on top of him to crunch him down until the cops got here to get him, he overpowered her and got on top of her," Goldstein explained. "He had her flattened like an accordion."

Goldstein told FOX 7 that the owner of the pig approached her family while searching for the animal. She claimed that the pig's owner threatened to shoot them if they harmed it.

"What does he expect us to do, to sit there and let his pig maul us?" she said.

Wendy Goldstein speaking to reporter

Kingsland, Texas, resident Wendy Goldstein says that a black-and-white spotted pig attacked her parents and daughter Monday. (FOX 7 Austin)

The pig was shot with a nonlethal pepperball by animal control officials Monday, but it ran away. It approached the family again Tuesday.

"I'm standing inside my parents' house with a hammer and knife trying to defend myself and defend my family at any cost. … My whole family's scared, they feel like they're prisoners in their own home," Goldstein said.

Goldsteins talking to sheriff's deputy

Llano County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. (FOX 7 Austin)

Llano County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.