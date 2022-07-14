Expand / Collapse search
Robbery - Theft
Published

Texas family dines at North Carolina Waffle House, then robs it

Police said the suspects have similar outstanding charges for another incident in Louisiana

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Texas family who sat down for a meal at a Waffle House in North Carolina Monday before robbing it has been arrested, police said. 

The Hillsborough police announced the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday, saying they received assistance from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service. 

From left to right: Diamond Walton, Tony Eugene Lemon, and Tamiko Lashun Jones. 

From left to right: Diamond Walton, Tony Eugene Lemon, and Tamiko Lashun Jones.  (Hillsborough Police Department)

Police identified the suspects as Tamiko Lashun Jones and Tony Eugene Lemon, both of Marshall, Texas, and Diamond Walton, of Longview, Texas. They are each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and defrauding an innkeeper. 

Police said the suspects, who have similar outstanding charges from an incident in Minden, Louisiana a few days before Monday’s robbery, could be hit with additional charges. 

Police said the suspects were part of a family of six who entered the Waffle House in Shelby, North Carolina for a meal before committing the robbery. 

After a brief meal, police said, Lemon drew a handgun and demanded money from the restaurant employees before fleeing to a nearby gas station. 

The suspects left in separate cars – one, a burgundy Ford F-150 truck with Texas plates, and the other, a newer model silver Ford Fusion sedan, also with Texas plates. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  