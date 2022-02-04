Texas drivers stranded for more than 12 hours on icy Interstate-10: report

Reports are emerging Friday of drivers in Texas trapped in their cars for more than ten hours in freezing temperatures following accidents caused by icy road conditions along Interstate-10 outside of San Antonio.

The massive delays – which are ongoing, according to live traffic cameras in the area – began after accidents occurred late Thursday and early Friday morning in Kerrville, Fox29 reports.

"Travel is still dangerous. Interstate 10 has seen some very bad situations and should be avoided," the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. "An 18-wheeler is jackknifed near mile marker 504 westbound, blocking travel. We are working with TXDOT and other law enforcement partners to manage the scene."

WINTER STORM BRINGS HEAVY SNOW TO MIDWEST, ICY CONDITIONS TO TEXAS

The sheriff’s office reported that the current temperature at their headquarters is 21 degrees.

"Temperatures will be back into the teens tonight. No additional moisture is expected. Roads are still glazed. Like a doughnut," it added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Slush that built up along the roads Thursday turned into ice overnight, KENS 5 reported.

"I-10 hasn't moved in 12 hours. Bad for truckers, but those in cars have likely had an even more miserable night in single-digit windchill. This backup is miles long near Kerrville, TX," Fox29 Meteorologist Brad Sowder tweeted.