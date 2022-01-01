Texas deputy fired after shooting 17-year-old

A deputy in Harris County, Texas has been fired after shooting a 17-year-old who purportedly ignored verbal commands after driving a stolen car into an off-limits parking lot.

Constable Alan Rosen said Friday that the unnamed deputy's "conduct was not consistent with departmental policies," according to KTRK.

The teen, Charisma Hannibal, was hospitalized after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, which took place near NRG Stadium on Dec. 26.

Hannibal eventually stopped her car after the deputy pursued her but tried re-entering the vehicle after the deputy issued verbal commands. After the deputy proceeded to shoot her, Hannibal drove away and ended the chase when she reached a closed gate.

She had a felony warrant at the time of the incident and was later charged with aggravated assault against a public servant as well as felony evading arrest. The deputy, who was uninjured, has prompted an internal investigation by Houston Police Department, the Harris County District Attorney's Office, and the precinct.

"We are committed to accountability and holding all deputies accountable for their actions," Rosen reportedly said. The deputy has been certified since March of 2021 and started working with the department as a civilian in 2008.

Darrin Hannibal, the teen's father, reportedly argued that authorities should drop her charges in light of the deputy's actions. "After the red flag of the officer being terminated, I feel like they should be dropped," KTRK reported him saying. "Lets me know there was something they were covering up."