Texas daycare worker arrested after alleged inappropriate behavior with children, officials say

A daycare worker in Texas was arrested after he allegedly had inappropriate behavior with children at the facility he was working at.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says that Dennis Michel McDaniel, 31, was arrested after the office's special victims unit began an investigation into the daycare worker on Dec. 8.

After an initial investigation, McDaniel was arrested on Dec. 20 and is being charged with indecency with a child.

According to the sheriff's office, the daycare worker "had access to children in Montgomery County and Harris County through his employment or volunteer work at multiple daycare, churches, and school districts."

OHIO MURDER SUSPECT MISTAKENLY FREED FROM JAIL ARRESTED IN FATAL GAS STATION SHOOTING

Officials also posted a list of McDaniel's previous 15 employers, many of which are schools or daycare centers.

"The case has intersected multiple law enforcement agencies and I am deeply grateful for the teamwork and detailed investigation done by our detectives, the DA's Office, the Pct. 5 Constables Office, and Children's Safe Harbor. Though complex, their thorough and diligent work led to this arrest and protection of our children. We stand united as force multipliers to protect our kids and will continue to work tirelessly to find these individuals and bring them to justice. We take no responsibility more seriously," Sheriff Rand Henderson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDaniel is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.