©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas cold case murder suspect arrested after arriving in California on flight from China

Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco upon arriving in the United States from China, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man accused of killing a family of four in Texas, including two children, in 2014 was arrested in San Francisco over the weekend after arriving on a flight from China. 

Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody Sunday by the San Francisco Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection and is being held in a Northern California jail pending his extradition to Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday. 

Feng Lu, 58, was arrested Sunday in California in connection to the 2014 cold case killing of a Texas family, authorities said.

Feng Lu, 58, was arrested Sunday in California in connection to the 2014 cold case killing of a Texas family, authorities said. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Lu is charged with capital murder in connection with the Jan. 30, 2014, shooting deaths of the Sun family in their home in the Houston suburb of Cypress.

Deputies responded to the scene and found Maoye Sun, 50, his wife 49-year-old Mei Xie, and their two sons, 7-year-old Timothy Sun and 9-year-old Titus Sun shot dead execution style. 

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killings

"For eight plus years he’s been on the run, and then he made a big mistake, and that’s why he is in custody waiting to be sent back," Andy Kahan of Crime Stoppers Houston told Fox Houston. "You’re looking at capital murder charge. I would imagine it's a matter of time he’ll be back to face trial."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.