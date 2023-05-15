Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas child, 12, fatally shoots fast-food employee with AR-15 rifle, charged with murder

The child allegedly fired multiple shots at the Sonic Drive-in employee during an argument

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Texas 12 year old is accused of killing a fast-food employee with an AR-15 rifle as he argued with another man, who also faces charges in the fatal shooting, authorities said. 

The shooting happened Saturday night at a Sonic drive-in restaurant in the Dallas suburb of Keene, the Keene Police Department said. Officers arrived and found Matthew Davis, 32, with multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was taken to a hospital where he died. 

Authorities believe Angel Gomez, 20, was at the Sonic with passengers in his vehicle. He began arguing and acting disorderly in the parking lot and was confronted by Davis, a Sonic employee, police said. Gomez was allegedly urinating in the back of the parking lot when Davis came to talk to him, Fox Dallas reported. 

Texas Sonic killing scene

A memorial for Matthew Davis, 32, who was fatally shot while working at a Sonic Drive-in in Texas. A 12-year-old child has been charged in the killing. (KDFW)

During the argument, the 12-year-old shooting suspect, who was a passenger in Gomez's vehicle and remains unidentified, grabbed the AR-15 rifle from the car and opened fire, authorities said. Davis was shot.

The child and Gomez fled the area. Gomez later returned to the scene and was arrested. The boy was later arrested at a home and several firearms were recovered, police said. 

Texas Sonic-Drive-in shooting suspect Angel Gomez's mugshot

Angel Gomez, 20, is charged in connection with the killing of a Sonic Drive-in employee in Texas.  (Keene Police Department)

Both are charged with murder

Davis had moved to Keene and started working at the Sonic two weeks ago, his family told the news outlet. He left behind a 1-year-old son. 

