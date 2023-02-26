Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas carjacking suspect pulled gun on mother in front of her children, led police on chase: authorities

Mother pleaded with suspect to let her take child out of backseat in Fort Worth, Texas

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A carjacking suspect in Texas held a mother at gunpoint in front of her children before stealing her car and leading police on a chase, authorities said Friday.

The incident happened in Fort Worth around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 in an apartment community in the 200 block of Bailey Avenue, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

The mother was taking her children out of the car when the male suspect approached and held her at gunpoint, police said. 

The suspect demanded the car but one of the woman’s children was still in the backseat, according to authorities.

TEXAS MOTHER ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN HER DRIVEWAY WHILE TAKING CHILD OUT OF CAR: 'DON'T HURT MY KID'

The suspect abandoned the car in Haltom City and fled the scene.

The suspect abandoned the car in Haltom City and fled the scene. (Fort Worth Police Department)

The woman pleaded with the suspect to let her remove the child before he allegedly stole her car. Police said the suspect let the mother take her child out of the car before speeding away in the vehicle.

The suspect led police on a chase to Haltom City, where he abandoned the car in the parking lot of an apartment community, authorities said.

The suspect led police on a chase to Haltom City, where he abandoned the car in the parking lot of an apartment community, authorities said. (Fort Worth Police Department)

Police located the stolen vehicle minutes later and began a pursuit.

However, the suspect eluded officers and abandoned the vehicle in another apartment community in the 4100 block of Northern Cross Boulevard in Haltom City.

The suspect had stolen the vehicle at gunpoint from a mother in Fort Worth, police said.

The suspect had stolen the vehicle at gunpoint from a mother in Fort Worth, police said. (Fort Worth Police Department)

TEXAS POLICE RELEASE IMAGES OF SUSPECTS IN MURDER OF 36-YEAR-OLD FATHER OF 6 IN HIS OWN DRIVEWAY

Police released the surveillance video of the suspect running out of the stolen car in the community’s parking lot.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact detectives at 817-392-4380.