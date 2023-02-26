Texas carjacking suspect pulled gun on mother in front of her children, led police on chase: authorities

A carjacking suspect in Texas held a mother at gunpoint in front of her children before stealing her car and leading police on a chase, authorities said Friday.

The incident happened in Fort Worth around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 in an apartment community in the 200 block of Bailey Avenue, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

The mother was taking her children out of the car when the male suspect approached and held her at gunpoint, police said.

The suspect demanded the car but one of the woman’s children was still in the backseat, according to authorities.

The woman pleaded with the suspect to let her remove the child before he allegedly stole her car. Police said the suspect let the mother take her child out of the car before speeding away in the vehicle.

Police located the stolen vehicle minutes later and began a pursuit.

However, the suspect eluded officers and abandoned the vehicle in another apartment community in the 4100 block of Northern Cross Boulevard in Haltom City.

Police released the surveillance video of the suspect running out of the stolen car in the community’s parking lot.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact detectives at 817-392-4380.