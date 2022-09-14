Expand / Collapse search
Austin
Published

Texas car club starts fundraiser for wheelchair-bound man struck by teen in brutal hit-and-run

The Texas teenager had a logo for the car club on the back of his truck during the hit-and-run

By Paul Best | Fox News
Surveillance cam footage of brutal hit and run in downtown Austin Video

Surveillance cam footage of brutal hit and run in downtown Austin

Released surveillance cam footage of a white truck running over a pedestrian before fleeing the scene in downtown Austin

A 17-year-old accused of running over a wheelchair-bound man in a North Austin parking lot earlier this month had a logo on the back of his truck for the Clave Privada Car and Truck Club based in Austin, Texas. 

That club is now hosting fundraisers and starting a GoFundMe for the victim of the brutal hit-and-run, Rogelio De Luna, who suffered a cracked skull, brain bleed, lacerations to his head, and a fractured pelvis. 

De Luna appeared at a fundraiser hosted by Ryan Zalez, a leader of the car club, on Tuesday evening, where they raised $2,407 to help him in his recovery. Zalez wrote on social media that the club had nothing to do with the incident but he felt compelled to help. 

The suspect had a logo for the Clave Privada Car and Truck Club at the time of the hit-and-run. 

The suspect had a logo for the Clave Privada Car and Truck Club at the time of the hit-and-run.  (Austin Police Department)

The suspect, 17-year-old Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, was taken into custody on Sept. 9, six days after the incident. He's facing charges of injury to a disabled person, failure to stop and render aid, unlawful possession of a firearm, and failure to identify. A failure to identify charge under Texas code occurs when someone "refuses to give his name, residence address, or date of birth to a peace officer who has lawfully arrested the person and requested the information."

AUSTIN POLICE LOWER MINIMUM STAFFING REQUIREMENTS FOR 911 OPERATORS, RESULTING IN LONGER HOLD, RESPONSE TIMES

The Austin Police Department released video of the incident, which shows De Luna making his way across a parking lot in an electric wheelchair as he puts up his hand to motion for an oncoming truck to slow down. 

An affidavit obtained by Fox 7 Austin said that the driver "jerked hard left" as he was approaching and ran over De Luna. Witnesses at the scene said that it looked like the driver accelerated as he ran over the victim, then skipped a curb and sped off, according to the affidavit. 

  • Austin hit and run
    Image 1 of 3

    The victim was making his way across a parking lot in an electric wheelchair.  (Austin Police Department)

  • Austin hit and run victim waves at driver to stop
    Image 2 of 3

    Rogelio De Luna put up his hand to motion for the oncoming truck to slow down.  (Austin Police Department)

  • Texas hit and run continues after striking man in wheelchair
    Image 3 of 3

    The suspect struck De Luna then skipped a curb and fled the scene.  (Austin Police Department)

An Austin Fire Department truck was in the area and helped treat De Luna, who was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. 

AUSTIN WOMAN ATTACKED AND ROBBED AS ‘JUGGING’ TURNS VIOLENT, POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS

De Luna told KEYE that he is just happy to be alive after the shocking incident. 

"Yesterday, I saw the video and I thank god," De Luna told the local news outlet. "As far as I remember, I went through the parking area of La Michoacana and now I don't remember until I saw the video." 

Austin Police Department

Austin Police Department (Austin Police Department)

Avila-Banagas is currently being held on a $10,000 bond, with other charges possible. Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 