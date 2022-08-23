Austin police lower minimum staffing requirement for 911 operators, resulting in longer hold, response times

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Austin Police Department is lowering minimum staffing requirements for its emergency communications division as it deals with "unprecedented vacancy rates," according to an internal message reviewed by Fox News Digital.

An Austin police commander told staff on Monday that the majority of telecommunications workers have been logging 20 to 36 hours of overtime per week, which is "unhealthy and unsafe" in such a high-stakes environment.

"Emergency Communications will assign mandatory overtime only when triggered by 'emergency' staffing levels, which is six (6) 911 Operators and ten (10) dispatchers per shift," the commander wrote.

"However, lowering the minimum staffing levels will result in longer hold times at 911 and doubling up adjoining sector radios."

The emergency communications division currently has a 35% vacancy rate, with 47 911 operator positions and 21 dispatcher positions empty, according to the message.

Brandon Jones, an Austin Police Department spokesperson, attributed the high vacancy rate to a variety of factors, including requirements to work weekends, mandatory overtime requirements, the stress associated with the job, and a starting pay rate that is lower than other jobs in central Texas.

A study commissioned by the city of Austin this year found that 911 call takers/dispatch trainees were being paid 24% less than the average market rate, while telecommunication supervisors were making 7% less than average.

POLICE CHIEFS SOUND ALARMS ON STAFFING SHORTAGES AS OFFICERS LEAVE FORCE FOR OTHER CAREERS

Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly, who represents District 6, said the staffing shortages and resulting hold times should alarm Austin residents.

"As the vice chair of public safety and a former volunteer firefighter, I have deep concerns about the long hold times for our residents and increased response times for our 911 call center," she told Fox News Digital. "This is clearly another example of Austin feeling the effects of a council that has deprioritized law enforcement and public safety."

While Austin residents can expect longer wait times for 911, police responses to emergency calls are also lagging.

The Austin Police Department set a goal of an eight-minute response to 911 calls, but was averaging about 10 and a half minutes to respond in May, according to Fox 7 Austin.

The delayed response times are partly due to a high vacancy rate throughout the department, which currently has 257 sworn officer vacancies and 127 civilian vacancies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Austin police have urged the public to call 311 instead of 911 for non-emergency situations.

Daniel Schwieterman, owner of Regard Jewelry store in Austin, Texas, said that his store has been broken into multiple times but has been unable to get a police report.