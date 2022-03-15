Texas bystanders trained in MMA take out man with gun in restaurant: 'We fight for a living'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two bystanders who happened to be mixed martial arts fighters took down a man who fired a gun inside a RA Sushi in Houston, Texas, Monday night.



Officers responded to a panic alarm at the restaurant around 11 p.m., FOX 26 Houston reports. Authorities also received additional calls about a shooting in progress.

Houston police say when officers arrived, they found the suspect had already been taken into custody by customers at the restaurant.



"Me and my buddy, we ran to the shooter, got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him and then called the police. Police came and got him," Patrick Robinson said. "We fight for a living, so it was just quick instincts."



UFC star Kevin Holland, a 29-year-old welterweight, was one of the good Samaritans, TMZ reports.