Texas homeowner who ‘feared for his life’ fatally shot intruder, police say

A Houston homeowner shot and killed an intruder who had broken in early Thursday morning, police said.

HPD patrol officers responded to a call about a suspicious person around the 2200 block of Naomi Street around 1 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

A caller told police that a man in his 20s was banging on doors and trying to enter houses. The responding officers searched the area but did not find the suspect, police said.

After leaving the area, officers were dispatched to a call about a shooting at a home on the 2200 block of Naomi Street. The homeowner told officers he’d been sleeping when a man broke into his home and went upstairs. He told officers he shot the suspect out of fear for his life.

FOX 26 reports that the suspect intruder ran from the home and knocked on a few neighbors’ doors saying he’d been shot before collapsing a few houses down.

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced the suspect dead.

The case has been referred to a Harris County grand jury. Anyone with relevant information is being asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.