Texas boy, 6, dies from same lightning bolt that killed his father weeks earlier

A six-year-old Texas boy died after lightning struck him as he was walking home from school with his father, who was previously killed by the same lightning bolt.

Grayson Boggs' death on Friday comes weeks after his father, 34-year-old Matthew Boggs, died from the lightning bolt.

The lightning bolt struck on May 15 at around 5 p.m. after a bus in the town of Valley Mills dropped Grayson and his brother Elijah, 11, off from school.

Mr. Boggs and his sons were walking home together and were headed up their driveway when Elijah went to the left and Grayson and his father, who were holding hands, went to the right.

The lightning then struck Mr. Boggs' body and traveled to Grayson since they were holding hands.

The two of them came out of their shoes due to the force of the lightning strike, and they landed face-down on the driveway, according to Fox Weather.

Mr. Boggs was already blue when family members rolled his body over. They began performing CPR on Grayson while a neighbor started life-saving measures on his father, but Mr. Boggs died.

Grayson has been fighting for his life at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple, Texas, for the last four weeks. He had been on a ventilator and having seizures. Doctors informed the family that Grayson's condition would not improve, and he was removed from his ventilator on Tuesday.

The boy died at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, according to a GoFundMe page created by a cousin.

The fundraiser, which was started to help with funeral expenses, has raised more than $87,000 as of Sunday morning.