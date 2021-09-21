Texas bar tosses couple for violating COVID-19 mask policy: 'No masks allowed’

A Texas bar enforced its "no masks allowed" policy and kicked out a couple who were wearing masks inside the establishment to protect their immunocompromised 4-month-old son.

Natalie Wester and her husband met up with friends at Hang Time Sports Bar and Grill in Rowlett earlier this month and were unaware of the bar’s "no masks" rule, she wrote on Facebook.

"Our waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, ‘Our manager sent me over because I am nicer than he is. And yes, this is very political, but you need to take your mask off,’" Wester wrote.

The waitress said that the bar is a private business and they can make their own rules, Wester wrote.

Wester said that her 4-month-old son, Austin, has cystic fibrosis and that they choose to wear masks when they go out, which is not often.

But the waitress then said that she can close out their check if the "no masks allowed" policy was an issue, Wester wrote. She said that she and her husband left without causing an issue.

Wester said that she shared her experience on social media because she was "shocked at the level of ignorance in our country" and was worried that the COVID-19 pandemic will only get worse due to the bar’s kind of thinking.

However, the bar’s owner, identified only as Tom, told KTVT-TV that while he was unaware that the couple’s son had a compromised immune system, he believed strongly in his no masks rule and would continue to enforce it.

"I have spent my money on the business, my blood sweat and tears in this business, and I don’t want masks in here," he said.

The establishment does not have a "no masks allowed" sign to notify patrons, according to the station, and instead has the hostess tell those wearing masks to remove them at the door.