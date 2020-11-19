Two married Texas AG prosecutors shot, one fatally, at their El Paso home

A married couple in El Paso – both prosecutors whose work involved child support cases – were shot at their own home over the weekend, as investigators continue to piece together the details of the incident that happened in the city’s historic Manhattan Heights neighborhood.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or release many details about the case, but Saturday marked the second fatal incident at the couple’s address in the last two years, according to El Paso Times.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Copper Avenue near Memorial Park around 7 p.m. Saturday to find 50-year-old Georgette Garcia-Kaufmann shot dead in the rear of the home. Her husband, 47-year-old Daniel Kaufmann, was found at a neighbor’s house suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he remained in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday.

“There is no indication at present time that any other person was the intended victim of this crime,” Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said in a press release Wednesday.

Carrillo declined to provide more details to Fox News Thursday besides saying no motive has been established. Anyone who may have information is asked to call Crimes Against Persons (CAP) at (915) 212-4040 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-TIPS (8477).

The couple’s 16-year-old son was away at a fencing tournament in the Dallas area at the time of the shooting, KVIA reported.

The husband and wife both had been lawyers for the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the El Paso Times first reported.

Until her death, Garcia-Kaufmann had worked as an assistant attorney general with the Office of Attorney General Child Support Division in El Paso since 2013. She represented the state in court involving the establishment and enforcement of child support cases, Alejandro Garcia, a spokesman for the Texas Attorney General's Office, told the newspaper.

Kaufmann worked as an assistant attorney general with the child support division from 2010-2014 and again from 2016 until May 2019. He was hired by El Paso County, where he is employed as an attorney for the El Paso Domestic Relations Office, but he was still handling child support enforcement cases because of a contract between the county and the state child support division, according to Garcia.

The Texas Attorney General's Office did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment Thursday. It was unclear if the couple was targeted as a result of their professional work.

The shooting Saturday was the second fatal incident at the couple’s home on Copper Avenue. In 2018, a man identified as 28-year-old Javier Tellez Jr. bled to death after cutting his arm on a glass window while trying to break into the home, according to the Times.

Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the Child Support Division, which serves more than 1.6 million children across the state, set a new record by collecting more than $4.8 billion in child support for the state fiscal year 2020, surpassing the previous year by 10%. The division closed its offices in March and transitioned to using virtual live chats to keep in touch with families.

“This success is particularly remarkable in light of the challenges the division faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of physical offices,” Paxton said. “The Division’s performance improves each year and, as such, continues to benefit children across the state.”