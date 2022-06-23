Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas armed suspect allegedly barricaded inside burning home

There's allegedly an armed suspect inside the Fort Worth, Texas, burning home

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

A fire is burning inside a Tarrant County home where there's allegedly an armed suspect.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office told FOX 4 that officers are handling a fire as well as a barricaded suspect at the same location in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, but didn't provide any further details. 

Pictures from the FOX 4 helicopter show black smoke coming from what appears to be a trailer and burning vehicles.

Officers with the sheriff's department and fire department are on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates.

