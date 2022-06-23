Texas armed suspect allegedly barricaded inside burning home
There's allegedly an armed suspect inside the Fort Worth, Texas, burning home
A fire is burning inside a Tarrant County home where there's allegedly an armed suspect.
The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office told FOX 4 that officers are handling a fire as well as a barricaded suspect at the same location in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, but didn't provide any further details.
Pictures from the FOX 4 helicopter show black smoke coming from what appears to be a trailer and burning vehicles.
Officers with the sheriff's department and fire department are on the scene.
This is a developing story, check back in for updates.