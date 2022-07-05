Texas armed robbers shot at while trying to steal from fireworks stand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pair of armed men attempted to rob a fireworks stand in Austin late Monday evening but one of the employees returned gun fire, authorities said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call just before midnight from a caller who said he was robbed and shot at.

Deputies responded to the fireworks stand in the 100 block of West Howard Lane. The employees told deputies they were robbed at gunpoint by two subjects.

Both men, according to their statements, were wearing all black, with masks. One of them was wearing a beanie.

One of the employees fired his weapon at the robbers and hit one of them, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies searched the area. Less than half a mile from the robbery scene, deputies found a Hispanic male with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds hiding behind a residential fence. He was transported to a hospital and is now in custody.

Deputies have not located the second suspect. No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.