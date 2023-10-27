Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

Texan identified as pilot killed by small plane crash in eastern Wisconsin

DFW-area pilot Steven Walker, 57, was sole passenger aboard his aircraft at time of crash

A Texas man was identified Friday as the pilot who was killed when his small plane crashed in a wooded area in eastern Wisconsin.

Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said Steven Walker, 57, of Keller, Texas, was killed in the crash Wednesday. Hartwig earlier had posted on Facebook that the crash occurred Thursday.

PILOT KILLED IN WISCONSIN PLANE CRASH, AIRCRAFT FOUND SUBMERGED IN POND

The pilot was alone in the aircraft, Hartwig said.

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

The pilot reported dead following a small plane crash in eastern Wisconsin has been identified as Texas resident Steven Walker.

The plane was found submerged in a pond in Kossuth Township, about 80 miles north of Milwaukee, Hartwig said.

The Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center had received a call from the Chicago Center Air Traffic Control Center that the plane had not arrived at its destination, the sheriff said.

The sheriff's office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.