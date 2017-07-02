'Terrorism' misspelled on bench at Indiana war memorial

A Vietnam War memorial in northern Indiana was designed to honor veterans — but instead what’s getting the most attention is bad spelling.

The memorial was put in place last Tuesday outside the Whitley County courthouse in Columbia City, Ind. The word “terrorism” was misspelled on a nearby bench. A photo of the bench went viral on Reddit.

Memorial designer Ty Murphy said the error — misspelling “terrorism” as “terriorism” — is getting too much attention.

Murphy put tape over the errant “i.” He told TV station WANE that it’s a “pretty small thing to worry about” but phones have been ringing “off the hook.”

Murphy said many people overlooked the mistake, including the Muncie company that made the stone bench. He added that the mistake will be fixed or the bench will be replaced.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.