Tennessee teacher arrested after allegedly dragging child by ankles down hallway

A teacher in Tennessee was arrested and charged with child abuse last week after she was allegedly caught on camera dragging a child down a hallway into her classroom.

Carla Haynes, a teacher at Trousdale County Elementary School, was arrested after a student resource officer saw her on the school's security cameras grab a student by the ankles and drag the student back into her classroom.

The SRO then immediately reported it to a superior, Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield told WTVF.

BALTIMORE TEEN FOUND GUILTY OF SLAYING POLICE OFFICER

In the video, Haynes could be seen carrying the 4-year-old student around the corner of her classroom, then pushing the girl on her back and dragging the girl about 15 feet down the hallway.

Satterfield told FOX17 that the camera system helped the staff see what took place within 30 minutes, which led to Haynes immediate suspension.

"We apologize that this has happened, and this is not who we are as a school system," he told WKRN.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN TOOK GIRL, 4, BOUND AND STUFFED HER IN TRUNK AT GRANDPARENT'S HOME, POLICE SAY

Haynes, an 8-year veteran in the school system, is a Pre-K teacher and has also taught 3rd and 5th grade, according to the school's website.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Haynes was charged with child abuse, and has since bonded out of the Trousdale County Detention Center.