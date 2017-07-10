Tennessee mosque defaced with graffiti messages, expletives

A Tennessee mosque that has been the subject of years of controversy and vandalism has been defaced again.

The Islamic Center of Murfreesboro's spokesman Salah Sbenaty tells The Daily News Journal that graffiti with expletives were spray-painted on a side door overnight. Messages also were found on the back of the building and an outdoor basketball court, and bacon was wrapped around an exterior door. Muslims don't eat pork.

A small facility housed the center before a county judge approved construction on a new mosque in May 2010. Opponents had sued the local county in an unsuccessful bid to halt construction. The mosque opened in August 2012.

The center has endured public protests, vandalism, arson of a construction vehicle and a bomb threat.

