Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee mom charged with threatening to blow up son's elementary school: 'Kids will be missing'

An affidavit says Memphis mom Loretta Clayton-Treadwell grew angry with a teaching assistant over her son's missing backpack

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee mother is accused of threatening to blow up her son’s elementary school over a missing backpack, allegedly telling school staff over the phone that "some kids will be missing." 

Loretta Clayton, 30, was arrested after placing calls to Getwell Elementary in Memphis Wednesday. 

Court documents allege that a teaching assistant told law enforcement she took a call from Clayton, who phoned asking about her son’s missing backpack before growing angry and threatening to blow up the school. The teacher claimed that Clayton stated, "some kids will be missing," an affidavit says. 

THIRD SOUTH CAROLINA MALL SHOOTING SUSPECT ARRESTED FOLLOWING 6-DAY MANHUNT 

Loretta Clayton-Treadwell, 30, is charged with threat of mass violence on school property after allegedly calling to say she would blow up an elementary school over her son’s missing backpack. 

Loretta Clayton-Treadwell, 30, is charged with threat of mass violence on school property after allegedly calling to say she would blow up an elementary school over her son’s missing backpack.  (Shelby County Jail )

The mother ended the conversation and called the school back, that time reaching the principal. The principal said the woman identified herself as Loretta Treadwell, using her maiden name, Fox 13 Memphis reported. The principal warned Clayton not to call and make threats to the school. 

The affidavit says the principal alleges Clayton stated she never threatened to blow up the school and only said that some children would go missing. The principal told law enforcement that the mother had previously called earlier in the week inquiring about her son’s missing backpack. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators verified Clayton’s phone number from the calls, Fox 13 reported. The mother was charged with a threat of mass violence on school property or at school-related activity, which WATN-TV reported is a misdemeanor charge. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

Your Money