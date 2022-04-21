Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

Third South Carolina mall shooting suspect arrested following six-day manhunt

Columbia police say Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith turned himself in Thursday

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Shooting at SC mall leaves multiple people injured Video

Shooting at SC mall leaves multiple people injured

Fox News co-anchor Arthel Neville details video of a South Carolina mall shooting on 'Fox News Live.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The third suspect sought in connection to a shooting that erupted at a South Carolina shopping mall over Easter weekend has been arrested Thursday following a six-day-long manhunt. 

Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 21, was arrested after turning himself in to law enforcement, the Columbia Police Department announced on Twitter. He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on the same charges as the other two suspects, Marquise Love Robinson and Jewayne Price. 

SOUTH CAROLINA MALL SHOOTING: POLICE OFFER $10G IN MANHUNT FOR THIRD SUSPECT, JUDGE DENIES BOND FOR TWO 

Amari Sincere- Jamal Smith, 21, was arrested after turning himself in to law enforcement, the Columbia Police Department announced on Twitter. He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on the same charges as the other two suspects, Marquise Love Robinson and Jewayne Price. 

Amari Sincere- Jamal Smith, 21, was arrested after turning himself in to law enforcement, the Columbia Police Department announced on Twitter. He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on the same charges as the other two suspects, Marquise Love Robinson and Jewayne Price.  (Columbia Police Department )

That means all three face nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, and unlawful carry of a handgun. Smith is scheduled to appear for a 1 p.m. bond hearing in Columbia Municipal Court. A total of 15 people were injured, including nine individuals who were shot when gunfire rang out at the food court of the Columbiana Centre Saturday afternoon. 

Authorities stage outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. 

Authorities stage outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. 

During consecutive court hearings Tuesday, South Carolina Judge Jessica Mangum denied bond for both Robinson, 20, and Price, 22, deeming them flight risks and dangers to the community. In court, the local solicitor described how at least dozens of rounds were fired and all three suspects allegedly had their weapons drawn and appeared to be firing during the shootout captured on surveillance cameras. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Price was the first suspect taken into custody and his lawyer has argued that he was being threatened on Facebook before the shooting and that his gun was legally registered to him, though purchased illegally. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced Robinson’s arrest on Monday and said a $10,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to Smith’s arrest. 

Holbrook has said he believes the shooting was not random and those involved knew each other and the violence likely emerged from an ongoing conflict, WLTX reported. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

Your Money