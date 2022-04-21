Third South Carolina mall shooting suspect arrested following six-day manhunt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The third suspect sought in connection to a shooting that erupted at a South Carolina shopping mall over Easter weekend has been arrested Thursday following a six-day-long manhunt.

Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 21, was arrested after turning himself in to law enforcement, the Columbia Police Department announced on Twitter. He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on the same charges as the other two suspects, Marquise Love Robinson and Jewayne Price.

That means all three face nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, and unlawful carry of a handgun. Smith is scheduled to appear for a 1 p.m. bond hearing in Columbia Municipal Court. A total of 15 people were injured, including nine individuals who were shot when gunfire rang out at the food court of the Columbiana Centre Saturday afternoon.

During consecutive court hearings Tuesday, South Carolina Judge Jessica Mangum denied bond for both Robinson, 20, and Price, 22, deeming them flight risks and dangers to the community. In court, the local solicitor described how at least dozens of rounds were fired and all three suspects allegedly had their weapons drawn and appeared to be firing during the shootout captured on surveillance cameras.

Price was the first suspect taken into custody and his lawyer has argued that he was being threatened on Facebook before the shooting and that his gun was legally registered to him, though purchased illegally. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced Robinson’s arrest on Monday and said a $10,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to Smith’s arrest.

Holbrook has said he believes the shooting was not random and those involved knew each other and the violence likely emerged from an ongoing conflict, WLTX reported.