Tennessee man set fire to relative’s home because he thought someone stole his drugs: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee man is behind bars for allegedly dousing a relative’s home with gasoline and setting it on fire, police said.

Natanael Castor, 25, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson in connection with the Saturday incident.

Officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Vaughn Avenue regarding a report of arson, FOX 13 reported.

A woman told police that a family member – later identified to be Castor – became upset because he believed someone had stolen his drugs, according to an affidavit.

CHICAGO HIT-AND-RUN LEAVES THREE DEAD, ONE INJURED

The woman accused Castor of threatening to "burn the house down with everyone in it." She claimed that he poured gasoline all over the inside of the house while she and her children – ages 4 and 8 – were inside the home.

The woman said she and her children escaped to safety before Castor set the couch on fire, according to an affidavit. Officers later located Castor and arrested him. Fire crews put out the fire which caused some damage to the furniture and smoke damage to the home, WREG reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Online records show he is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $200,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday morning.