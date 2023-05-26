Tennessee man dies after being attacked by bull

A Tennessee man has died after being attacked by a bull in a barn, officials said.

First responders were called to the barn near Eagleville on Wednesday and treated Joseph Young, 55, before he was flown to a hospital, where he later died, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets.

Witnesses heard Young yelling, "Get back! Get back!" while he was inside the barn, Sheriff’s Cpl. Jamie Bailey said.

Authorities yelled to distract the aggressive animal and it then charged at them, leading a deputy to fire his rifle and put the animal down, the sheriff's office said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's cause of death, officials said.