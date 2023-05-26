Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee man dies after being attacked by bull

Autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's cause of death

Associated Press
A Tennessee man has died after being attacked by a bull in a barn, officials said.

First responders were called to the barn near Eagleville on Wednesday and treated Joseph Young, 55, before he was flown to a hospital, where he later died, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets.

A Tennessee man died in a hospital after he was attacked by a bull in a barn. 

Witnesses heard Young yelling, "Get back! Get back!" while he was inside the barn, Sheriff’s Cpl. Jamie Bailey said.

Authorities yelled to distract the aggressive animal and it then charged at them, leading a deputy to fire his rifle and put the animal down, the sheriff's office said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's cause of death, officials said.