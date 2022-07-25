Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee to host free storytelling festival at national park in September

Tennessee's storytelling festival has been a tradition for 30 years

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A day of stories, music and crafts is planned for the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area's "Haunting in the Hills" Storytelling Festival in September.

The event will be held at the Bandy Creek Visitor Center and Campground from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 17. The events are free.

The storytelling started out 30 years ago as a small program for local schools and has grown to a full-day festival with professional storytellers from around the world, the park said in a news release.

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, TO BE THE LOCATION OF NEW EAST COAST HUB FOR IFIXIT

Tennessee is hosting the annual storytelling festival in September.

Tennessee is hosting the annual storytelling festival in September.

TENNESSEE MAN REQUESTS POLICE RIDE ALONG, ARRESTED AFTER ROUTINE BACKGROUND CHECK SHOWS CHILD RAPE INDICTMENTS

Big South Fork is located in northeastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. It covers 125,000 acres of the Cumberland Plateau and protects the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River and its tributaries. It features scenic gorges and sandstone bluffs and natural and historic features.