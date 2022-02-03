Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Former Tennessee firefighter charged with arson, vandalism after multiple fires, authorities say

Jason W. Greer, 40, was full-time firefighter with Madison County Fire Department

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former Tennessee firefighter has been arrested after an investigation found that he intentionally set multiple fires inside a structure last week, authorities said.

Jason W. Greer, 40, of Lexington, was arrested Wednesday and charged with arson, vandalism, filing a false report, and burglary, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said.

TACOMA SERIAL ARSON SUSPECT HELD ON $5M BOND

TBI special agents determined Greer intentionally set the fires inside a structure in the 180 block of McLeary Road in Jackson on Saturday, the agency said.

Jason Greer, 40, was a full-time firefighter with the Madison County Fire Department and a part-time firefighter with the Henderson County Fire Department. 

Jason Greer, 40, was a full-time firefighter with the Madison County Fire Department and a part-time firefighter with the Henderson County Fire Department.  (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Greer was a full-time firefighter with the Madison County Fire Department and a part-time firefighter with the Henderson County Fire Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has since been fired from the fire department in Madison County and suspended from the Henderson County Fire Department, according to authorities.

Greer was booked into the Madison County Jail. His bond was expected to be set during his first court appearance. Additional charges could be filed.

Your Money