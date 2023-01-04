Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Tennessee appoints Arizona official as new Correction commissioner

Frank Strada to take over as TDOC commissioner Jan. 9

Associated Press
Tennessee announced a new Department of Correction commissioner on Tuesday.

Frank Strada is deputy director for the Arizona Department of Corrections, where he oversees prison operations, inmate programs, public affairs, facilities management and financial services, according to a news release from Gov. Bill Lee's office.

Strada will take over as TDOC commissioner on Jan. 9.

TDOC was recently the subject of a special investigation into problems with how it carries out executions. A report released just after Christmas found the state broke its own rules during every execution since the rules were revised in 2018.

The deputy director for Arizona's Department of Corrections has been named Tennessee's new Correction commissioner. He will take over his position on Jan. 9.

"Frank’s extensive corrections management and law enforcement experience make him well-suited to lead the Department of Correction, and I am confident he will serve Tennessee with integrity," Lee said in a news release.

Strada takes over from Lisa Helton, who was appointed interim commission in late 2021 after the retirement of former Commissioner Tony Parker. Helton will continue to serve as assistant commissioner for community supervision.