Tenn. exec, dad of 3 including newborn shot dead by career criminal en route to 20-year high school reunion

A Chattanooga, Tennessee businessman was shot and killed while on his way to a high school reunion by a man with a lengthy criminal history, authorities said.

Christopher Wright, 38, was in downtown Chattanooga on Sept. 28 to meet up with alumni from the Baylor School when he got into an argument with two men on the street, Fox Chattanooga reported.

Surveillance video shows Wright, a father of three, including a newborn, talking to Darryl Roberts and another man before walking away, the report said. Roberts then approached Wright and allegedly shot him.

A witness said Roberts, known as "Too Tall," shot Wright in the head. Wright was taken to a nearby hospital and died.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Chattanooga police department.

Roberts fled but was arrested the next day by U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $5 million bond.

Roberts has a long criminal history with at least 60 charges for various crimes, the news outlet reported. In 2003, he was allegedly shoplifting from a T-J Maxx inside a mall when security personnel said he produced a knife.

"Here it is and I'll do anything it takes to get out of here!" Roberts allegedly said.

He allegedly began to punch the security door and threatened store employees. An arrest report said he smiled at responding officers and licked the pepper spray from his own face.

In 2009, Roberts was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm after allegedly pulling a gun on a store clerk who refused to sell him beer. In 2010, he allegedly fired several shots through a door during a home invasion.

Despite being arrested more than five dozen times, records show that Roberts never served more than six months behind bars, the New York Post reported, citing local media reports.

Chris Angel, the Baylor School president, said the community was "heartbroken" to learn of Wright's death.

"The Baylor School community is heartbroken to learn of the sudden death of Christopher Wright ’03, who would have celebrated his 20th class reunion this weekend with his fellow classmates," Angel wrote in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris and his family for their devastating loss."

A GoFundMe page in support of Wright's family said he welcomed a third child into the world eight weeks ago.

"Chris was a doting husband and amazing father. He was a beloved son and brother, admired friend, and accomplished businessman – his accolades were many," the page said.

Wright attended Yale University and the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, according to his biography on the website for Alderman Enterprises, a private equity firm.

In response to the shooting, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly called it a "terrible tragedy that our community will not soon forget."

"Gun violence is taking a serious personal toll on people’s lives and hurting Chattanoogans’ ability to feel safe in our community," he wrote on social media. "Like every proud resident of Chattanooga, I’m outraged at every life lost at the hands of those committing senseless, violent acts

"I’m sick of it, and as mayor, I will not tolerate it," he added. "If you commit violent crime in Chattanooga, you can be certain that we will use every tool in our arsenal to lock you up."