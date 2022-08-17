Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Temporary ground stop issued at New York's LaGuardia Airport due to law enforcement activity: FAA

The ground stop at New York City's LaGuardia Airport was lifted late Wednesday night

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Flights were temporarily grounded at New York City's LaGuardia Airport Wednesday night, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

"We implemented a ground stop for La Guardia Airport due to law enforcement activity," the FAA said. "We canceled the ground stop and resumed normal operations."

The exact nature of the law enforcement activity is unclear.

Unconfirmed reports on social media said the ground stop was related to an FBI prisoner escaping custody. 

Flights were averaging 45-minute delays after the ground stop ended late Wednesday, WABC-TV reported. 

The FAA issued a ground stop at LaGuardia earlier this week related to air traffic control staffing shortages, warning that flights could be delayed up to two hours, Reuters reported. 

The ground stop was lifted on Monday.

LaGuardia is located in Queens, New York, and is one of the region's main airports. 