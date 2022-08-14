Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas airport flights grounded after ‘unfounded’ reports of shooting spark panic

'Unruly subject' at Harry Reid International Airport in custody, police say

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Las Vegas airport crowds run from loud noise mistaken as shooting Video

Las Vegas airport crowds run from loud noise mistaken as shooting

Las Vegas police say reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport are "unfounded."

Las Vegas police said reports of a shooting at an international airport terminal were unfounded after a loud noise sent crowds running for cover.  

"Reports of a shooting Sunday morning at Harry Reid International Airport are unfounded," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted. 

"The noise is believed to have been caused by an unruly subject," police said. "That person is currently in custody." 

"FALSE ALARM: There is no threat at the airport," the account for the Harry Reid International Airport later tweeted. 

"A loud noise has caused panic at Harry Reid International Airport this morning, and created a security incident," the airport, in Paradise, Nevada, said. "We appreciate the patience of those traveling today as operations are in the process of returning to normal."

The airport alerted travelers to expect delays.

"Flights will be held as multiple concourses are cleared, and all passengers will need to be screened/re-screened at security checkpoints before boarding aircraft," a follow-up tweet said. 

Airline passengers wearing face masks wait to collect bags from a baggage carousel at the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) on January 2, 2022. 

Airline passengers wearing face masks wait to collect bags from a baggage carousel at the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) on January 2, 2022.  (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Video shared on social media showed crowds of people running through security gates and into the terminal. 

The narrator expresses confusion, as frantic travelers question what exactly they are fleeing. 

"Oh my gosh, there's like a shooting or something. I have no idea what's happening. This is terrifying," the voice behind the camera recording says. "Everyone is just piling through security right now."

Fox News Digital reached out to both the airport and police seeking more information. 

