3 teens shot in Chicago, 1 fatally, in under 12 hours: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three teenagers were shot, including one fatally, in Chicago in less than 12 hours from Friday to Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The first shooting incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Friday in the 4300 block of West Adams Street near Garfield Park.

A 16-year-old victim was inside a residence when she was shot in the head. Authorities transported the victim to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. CPD took a person of interest to the area for questioning.

CHICAGO ALDERMAN SAYS 400 PEOPLE, AGES 14-21, FLOODED STREETS FOR PARTY, PROMPTING CONCERNS AHEAD OF SUMMER

The second incident occurred about half an hour later around 7:25 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Ada Street between West Englewood and South Side.

A 17-year-old male victim was near the sidewalk when he was fatally shot in his "chest and armpit area," according to CPD. Authorities transported the teenager to U of C Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CHICAGO CHAOS: WILD VIDEO APPEARS TO SHOW MOB OF TEENS OVERTAKING CITY STREETS

CPD does not have any suspects in custody.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, around 2 a.m., a 17-year-old male victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Fifth Avenue between Garfield Park and Homan Square when a suspect in a silver sedan fired shots in the victim's direction, striking him in the leg. An unknown individual dropped the victim off at Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

Area detectives are investigating all three shooting incidents.

A total of 10 people were shot on Friday, including the 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male victims, CPD reported.

For the week ending May 8, murders and shooting incidents were down 6% and 13%, respectively, year-over-year, but up compared to 2020, 2019 and 2018, according to CPD crime statistics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, city law enforcement is feeling the strain of staffing shortages. CPD has already canceled officers' days off ahead of Memorial Day weekend in anticipation of violence. Some officers may work 12-hour shifts that weekend if necessary, law enforcement officials told WLS.

The force has lost more officers than it has gained every year since 2019. Between January and October 2021, 900 officers left CPD while only 51 joined the Department, the outlet reported.