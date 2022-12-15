Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Published

2 teens rescued from UK slingshot ride after bungee cord snaps: reports

Two teens were safely rescued from ride at London's Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two teen boys were rescued from an amusement park ride at London’s Winter Wonderland on Wednesday night after the bungee cord to the slingshot attraction snapped and left them dangling in the air, according to reports.

Firefighters responded to the fairground in Hyde Park for two people trapped inside the bungee carriage, but staff was able to free them before the brigade arrived, the London Fire Brigade said.

Video of the incident posted on social media shows the capsule swinging to the side instead of straight up into the air. Visitors on the ground could be heard gasping and were ushered away from the scene.

"We watched it for a while and then as we turned around there was a massive bang and it was hanging on the side - two people on the ride were screaming," a witness told the BBC.

UK teens wait to be rescued after the Slingshot Ride malfunctioned.

UK teens wait to be rescued after the Slingshot Ride malfunctioned. (Credit: Rebecca Littlewood via Storyful)

A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson told the outlet that there was a "technical issue involving the reverse bungee" that resulted in the incident.

An aerial view of the Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park on Nov. 17, 2022 in London, England. 

An aerial view of the Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park on Nov. 17, 2022 in London, England.  (Chris Gorman/Getty Images)

"Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured," the spokesperson told Sky News.

The official said safety was the park’s "highest priority," adding that all rides had "rigorous and regular" safety checks.