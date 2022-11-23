Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California teens rescued from amusement park ride that stranded them 65 feet in air

First responders with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District came to the rescue and got the girls down

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
California teens stranded on amusement park ride 65 feet in air Video

California teens stranded on amusement park ride 65 feet in air

Four teenage girls were rescued after a roller coaster stranded them 65 feet in the air at an amusement park in North Highlands, California. (Metro Fire of Sacramento/Local News X/TMX)

Four teenage girls were rescued at a California amusement park Tuesday after a ride malfunctioned and left them stranded in the air.

The girls were riding a roller coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when the ride suddenly stopped, leaving them stuck about 65 feet above ground.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District was called to assist after technicians failed to free the car electronically and manually.

Firefighters gear up to rescue four teenage girls who were trapped 65 feet in the air on a roller coaster in North Highlands, California.

Firefighters gear up to rescue four teenage girls who were trapped 65 feet in the air on a roller coaster in North Highlands, California. (Metro Fire of Sacramento/Local News X/TMX)

Firefighters make their way up the aerial ladder to rescue the trapped teenagers in North Highlands, California.

Firefighters make their way up the aerial ladder to rescue the trapped teenagers in North Highlands, California. (Metro Fire of Sacramento/Local News X/TMX)

Video shows a fire crew using an aerial ladder truck to reach the victims and secure the car from moving. The car restraints were manually disengaged and the four girls were assisted off the ride and down a ladder by first responders. 

It is unknown what caused the ride to stop moving.

The fire department said Tuesday that the entire incident lasted about an hour. 

Firefighters and one of the formerly trapped teens walk down the aerial ladder after the teenager was stuck 65 feet in the air on a roller coaster in North Highlands, California.

Firefighters and one of the formerly trapped teens walk down the aerial ladder after the teenager was stuck 65 feet in the air on a roller coaster in North Highlands, California. (Metro Fire of Sacramento/Local News X/TMX)

One of the teenage girls trapped on a roller coaster in North Highlands, California, makes her way down an aerial ladder.

One of the teenage girls trapped on a roller coaster in North Highlands, California, makes her way down an aerial ladder. (Metro Fire of Sacramento/Local News X/TMX)

"Metro Fire is a true All-Hazard & All-Risk agency. Our rescue crews have preplanned this facility, and other target hazards in our district, and we continually train for these types of incidents," the fire department said. 

The girls were not injured and they were given free treats and tickets to return to the park for what will hopefully be a more fun time.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.