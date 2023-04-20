Expand / Collapse search
Teenage PA supermarket employee charged after needles found in groceries

Sewing needles were found in vegetables and Tastykake products bought at a Giant supermarket in Lower Macungie Twp.

An underage employee of an eastern Pennsylvania supermarket will be charged in connection with sewing needles found in bagged vegetables and Tastykake packages customers returned after buying, police said Thursday.

A Pennsylvania minor employed at an Allentown-area grocery store will be charged in connection with reports of sewing needles being hidden in customers groceries.

Pennsylvania State Police are recommending customers check their groceries for tampering if they bought them from a Giant supermarket in suburban Allentown between Thursday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 19, when troopers were alerted.

Troopers did not say what led them to blame an employee of the supermarket in Lower Macungie Township. The suspect is a minor and was not named. Charges were forthcoming, police said.

Police also did not say if anyone reported being injured by one of the sewing needles.