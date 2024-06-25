Teen charged with murder in shooting death of retired Chicago police bomb tech

A 16-year-old boy was charged in the shooting death of a retired Chicago police officer, authorities said this week.

The teen is charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the June 20 death of retired police officer Larry Neuman, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said Monday. A second suspect is also being sought.

Neuman was shot outside his home around 11:30 a.m. as he was paying someone who was cutting his grass, Fox Chicago reported. While outside, he saw two people with guns, police said.

"Seeing that these two individuals were armed, Neuman heroically pushed the worker out of harm's way. Neuman then retrieved his firearm from his waistband," said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti.

Two suspects opened fire, and Neuman was wounded. Neuman also fired shots as the suspects fled the scene on foot.

He was taken to a hospital where he died. The teen who was arrested turned himself in after authorities released surveillance video of the two suspects.

"He worked with young people to create a safe environment," Snelling said. "Larry worked to bring peace to his neighborhood, to show our young people there is a better way. In a brazen and senseless act of violence, Larry’s life was taken from him by the very people he committed his life to helping."

Neuman joined the Chicago Police Department in the early 1980s and moved to the Bomb and Arson Section in 1988. He retired from the department in 2010, according to police.

"It is with great sadness we mourn the loss of the longest serving explosives technician with the Chicago Police Bomb Squad and a very wonderful human being. Larry was a wealth of knowledge and truly a joy to be around," the Chicago Police Bomb Squad posted on X. "We pray for his soul and his family during this time."

After he retired, he became a minister and worked for the Transportation Security Administration at both Midway International Airport and O'Hare International Airport.

"Just an all-out good person," said Ald. Jason Ervin, who represents the city's 28th Ward. "This is a tough loss today for the City of Chicago."